American Arcadia is set to be released in a physical edition this autumn

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American Arcadia is one of the best narrative puzzle experiences available today. And no wonder, given that behind this game are the people responsible for Call of the Sea and the more recent Call of the Elder Gods, Out of the Blue Games American Arcadia follows a dystopian reality show in which rising or falling viewing figures determine whether the citizens of the city of Arcadia live or die. Only through the experiences of its two protagonists, Trevor and Angela, working together, will they be able to survive and defeat the corporation pulling the strings behind the scenes.

American Arcadia is excellent, but it needed a little push to reach more homes, and it will soon have it. Raw Fury has now partnered with Tesura Games to release two editions of American Arcadia in physical format for Nintendo Switch 1 and PlayStation 5. A standard edition, containing the full game, and a truly deluxe collector's edition, which includes the following:



Collector's TV Box



Full Physical Game (PS5 and NSW)



Reversible Cover



TV Zapping Cards (Interchangeable)



Art Book (230 pages)



Comet Magnetic Pin



Soundtrack CD



Although there is no specific date yet, you'll be able to purchase either of these two editions from this autumn. Take a look at the contents of the American Arcadia collector's edition below.