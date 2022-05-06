American Arcadia is Out of the Blue's The Truman Show

Out of The Blue, the Spanish video game developer responsible for titles such as Call Of The Sea, has announced its latest game, American Arcadia, a video game that tells the story of a retro-futuristic city in the 1970s. There, people live really well, but they don't know that everything is, in fact, part of a reality show that has everyone under surveillance 24/7.

These people live being watched by an anonymous audience, who has power over their lives. The more popular they are, the simpler and more enjoyable their day-to-day life will be. If viewers don't like someone... consequences can be devastating.

That's where Trevor Hills comes in. A normal, quiet man who, one day, will be guided by a mysterious voice through the backstage of the program to try to achieve his freedom.

American Arcadia's story format looks promising, as it will be presented as a documentary, including interviews and even police interrogations with the different characters. In addition, players will be able to control two main characters in very different places and situations, both story and mechanics-wise. One of them is played with a 2.5D perspective, and will count with platforms sections, chases, stealth and puzzles; while the other will be in a 3D first-person view, and will feature hacking, exploration and more stealth and puzzles.

American Arcadia has been selected as part of this year's Tribeca Game Festival. And, during Summer Game Fest 2022, its first trailer will be shown along with more information. A perfect time to know its unknown release date.