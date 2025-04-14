English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
American Arcadia

American Arcadia comes to consoles next month

The cinematic puzzler arrives on the 15th of May.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After well over a year being exclusive to PC, Out of the Blue's cinematic puzzle adventure is getting a console release next month.

Combining 2.5D platforming with first-person puzzling, you'll have to help Trevor, an ordinary man, escape from an extraordinary reality TV show. Taking inspiration from the likes of the Truman Show, but expanding the concept with hours of gameplay, it has impressed gamers and critics alike with its release on PC so far.

A PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch release for American Arcadia is planned for the 15th of May. If you've not yet seen what the game is about and want to take a look, check out the trailer below:

HQ

Related texts

0
American ArcadiaScore

American Arcadia
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Call of the Sea's Out of the Blue is back with its latest adventure-puzzler that takes us to a fictional totalitarian city-state.



Loading next content