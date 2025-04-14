American Arcadia comes to consoles next month

HQ

After well over a year being exclusive to PC, Out of the Blue's cinematic puzzle adventure is getting a console release next month.

Combining 2.5D platforming with first-person puzzling, you'll have to help Trevor, an ordinary man, escape from an extraordinary reality TV show. Taking inspiration from the likes of the Truman Show, but expanding the concept with hours of gameplay, it has impressed gamers and critics alike with its release on PC so far.

A PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch release for American Arcadia is planned for the 15th of May. If you've not yet seen what the game is about and want to take a look, check out the trailer below: