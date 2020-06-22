AMD's XT CPUs end a strong spring with budget PCIe 4.0

You're watching Advertisements

In case you missed it, AMD launched the Ryzen 3100 & 3300X in April, bringing strong four-core, eight-thread performance to the market at a very low cost, as well as introducing the B550 motherboards, which are not only PCIe 4.0 compatible but are also expected to be supported by the next generation of AMD CPUs, despite also being priced aggressively.

Now the time has come for the T series CPUs, in the form of 3900XT, 3800XT and 3600XT.

The T series optimises on the existing platform, offering 4% higher single-thread performance, but up to 40% more power efficiency than the competition. They will be in stores come July 7, we're told. As these are aimed at enthusiasts, only the Ryxen 5 3600XT will come with a Wraith Spire cooler, while the others are aimed at users with a stand-alone solution:

"AMD is recommending the use of an AIO solution with a minimum 280mm radiator or equivalent air cooling to experience these products at their best".

A new A520 Chipset for the AM4 socket has also been added to the portfolio.