AMD's Starfield bundle has been revealed

Starfield is going to be bundled with AMD CPUs and GPUs from today, the 11th of July, according to leaked information from AMD Taiwan.

Currently, AMD Taiwan's website doesn't show the deal, but thanks to VideoCardz, the screenshots of the participating CPUs and GPUs are still available to see. If you're after the Starfield standard edition, you'll be looking to buy anything from an AMD Radeon RX 6600 to a RX 7600 in the GPU department, or purchase a CPU from the Ryzen 5 7700 to the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

Moving up to the premium edition, you'll be wanting to spend a bit more, and in the GPUs you can buy anything from a Radeon RX 6700 to the high-end RX 7900 XTX. For a matching CPU you can grab a selection from the AMD Ryzen 9 7900 to the Ryzen 9 7950XD.

We knew about this deal before, as Bethesda had confirmed it was teaming up with AMD for the release of Starfield, but now we have some more concrete details on this bundle. The deal runs until the 30th of September, too, so don't worry if you're not looking to get Starfield before it's out.

