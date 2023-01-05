AMD's souped up 3D cached CPUs come in hot next month

HQ

When AMD introduced the gaming-hardcore 5800X3D, everyone was amazed of this non-flagship CPU that outperformed all of the competition, so it was with some disappointment that no 3D V-cache models were announced when AMD came out with new CPUs last year.

AMD has made up for it, and while the 7800X didn't launch this year, we now get a 7800X3D with 8 cores, 16 threads and a boost clock of 5Ghz and 104 MB cache, while the 7950X and 7900X also get 3D cache models, both with lower base clock than the standard model. They come with 144 MB and 140 MB 3D V-cache, which is a huge amount. However, both of them maintain the same maximum boost clock as the base models.

The power consumption is a lot lower, with both models using a whopping 50 Watt less in TDP than their standard counterparts.

Pricing and a specific release date other than "February" is unknown at the time of writing.