AMD's Radeon RX 9060 & RX 9060XT claims to be the fastest cheap graphics card

While a heated debated about 8GB VRAM or less is currently taking place on the internet, with AMD siding with consumers, they still point out that many only game in 1080p, and as such do not need more.

And while AMD does have a point, with the latest Steam Hardware survey revealing more than 55% of users having a 1080p resolution, AMD is still attacking Nvidia's 12GB and 16GB cards with unmatched price-to-performance in the form of their new RX 9060 series revealed at Computex 2025.

The RX 9060 offers 8GB of VRAM, at less than $300, but for many, the RX 9060XT seems a far better deal as it doubles up to 16GB of VRAM, making it an overpowered card for 1440p gaming, and at an MSRP of only $349.

Both cards support the new FSR 4 platform, and are using 4nm Navi44 GPU chips, and having RDNA architecture, as its AMD, it uses standard 8-pin connectors with power draw maxing out at just 180 Watts.