AMD's new technology could give Xbox Series X a PS5 Pro-like upgrade

HQ

AMD's Computing and Graphics SVP, Jack Huynh, has announced a new AI-powered FSR 4.1, which is coming to RDNA 3 and RDNA 2 generation of graphics cards. FSR 4 delivers a massive boost to image quality compared to FSR 3.1, especially when gaming at resolutions like 1080p and 1440p.

Why is this a big thing? It's because Xbox Series X features the full RDNA 2 suite of hardware and technologies, so FSR 4.1 on Microsoft's current flagship gaming console could deliver a PlayStation 5 Pro-level upgrade, according to Tweak Town. Another beneficiaries would be gaming handhelds like the ROG Xbox Ally X, Lenovo Legion Go, and MSI Claw A8 and the upcoming Steam Machine.

FSR 4.1, running natively on the Xbox Series X, would immediately deliver a sharper, more detailed 4K image with less ghosting and motion blur. Native support for FSR 4.1 would be enough to give the edge over the baseline PlayStation 5.

But there is a downside, at least for now. AMD is stating that RDNA 2 GPUs will have to wait until 2027 for FSR 4.1. So let's be willing to wait for some time.