AMD's new Ryzen 8000G uses AI and has integrated graphics

While we were introduced to it at CES, AMD's 8000G range of Desktop CPUs has now hit shelves and we know the pricing of each SKU:



Ryzen 7 8700G: 365 EUR



Ryzen 5 8600G: 255 EUR



Ryzen 5 8500G: 199 EUR



The Ryzen 8000G Series Desktop processors are the world's first desktop processors with a dedicated AI engine, which according to AMD should prove extremely valuable to gamers in particular as it is in combination with an integrated graphics card.

It features "the fastest built-in graphics in its class to deliver immense power, performance, and efficiency" according to AMD, as the CPU has built-in AMD Radeon 700M graphics, which in combination with various AMD software trickery like HYPR-RX can provide an ample 1080p experience.

Early samples have been provided to various YouTubers, and channels like the highly trustworthy Hardware Unboxed has reported 130+ FPS in games like Fortnite and 115+ FPS in CS2, however, that was on low settings and most other games didn't crawl above 50 FPS. This was using the 8 core, 5.1Ghz Ryzen 7 8700G. For less demanding games however, this should provide a full-bodied gaming experience for the casual gamer, and with a 65 Watt TDP processor.

It will be interesting to see if driver optimisation can increase these numbers in the future, but an actually useable integrated graphics card for gaming seems to be what we actually are getting this time around, dramatically increasing the value of the CPU.