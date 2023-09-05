AMD's 7800XT is faster than the RTX 4070, but only just

HQ

While the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT isn't yet on the shelves, we do have some reported benchmarks to share from the card already, and it seems like it's going to be a real contender with the RTX 4070.

In this neck-and-neck race, it appears the 7800XT comes out on top, but only just. An overall performance increase of 1% is what puts it into the lead, but hopefully with some competitive pricing we can see gamers looking to join the red team.

Thanks to the work done by HDTechnologia, we can also get a look at the differences between the RTX 4060 Ti and the RX 7700XT, which is also set to launch soon. When we see some more concrete data we'll be able to tell whether AMD is bringing the heat with its new cards, or whether it won't be able to decrease the lead Nvidia has over it.