AMD unveils custom Starfield RX 7900XTX

We already knew about AMD partnering up with Bethesda's Starfield, as right now if you purchase a qualifying CPU or GPU from the company you can get the RPG for free. Now, we've got a look at the latest product from this unison in the custom Starfield Radeon RX 7900XTX graphics card.

The card is truly unique, in that it comes in a completely fresh design featuring Starfield's classic white and orange colour scheme, as well as some unique patters around the exterior of the card and its fans. Moreover, there's also a limited edition Ryzen 7800X3D up for grabs as well, but the CPU only has a Starfield design on its box.

There are only 500 units made of the GPU and to get your hands on one you either have to be in attendance at this year's QuakeCon, or you will have to try and get lucky in the Twitch or YouTube chats by typing #AMD in either.

Would you want to deck out your PC with this GPU?