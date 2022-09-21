AMD to unveil RDNA 3 GPUs on November 3

HQ

Only yesterday, Nvidia officially showed off the RTX 4000 series of graphics cards, and even announced that the RTX 4090 would be coming in October and that the RTX 4080 would arrive in November. But with this being the case, where are AMD's next era of GPUs?

Well on their way and set to be announced very soon, as the tech company has stated in a Twitter post. We're simply told that on November 3, the RDNA 3 graphics cards will be shown off, and as AMD has frequently affirmed that the cards will also launch in 2022, we can probably look forward to a release very soon after this announcement.

While AMD has yet to confirm many details about the cards, we are expecting the typical naming convention to continue, meaning they will likely be known as the Radeon RX 7000 series, but we'll know for certain when the cards are actually unveiled.