AMD to reveal new graphics cards at Gamescom

AMD Radeon will be making some "major product announcements" at Gamescom. Specifically, the GPU side of AMD will be making these announcements on the 25th of August at 17:00 CEST.

In the most likely scenario, this is where we'll see at least one of the 7800 XT or the 7700 XT. Considering both have been leaked over the past few weeks, we could also see AMD just bringing out the two cards at once.

With the 7900 XTX, 7900 XT, and 7600 being the only cards available for purchase at the time of writing in AMD Radeon's new line-up, we do need some more "enthusiast-level" cards, which can give people solid performance without stepping into the huge budget range.