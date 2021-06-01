AMD to launch its DLSS competitor FidelityFX Super Resolution on June 22

You're watching Advertisements

AMD has officially given a release date for when it plans to launch its FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) supersampling technology, which is the technology manufacturer's equivalent of Nvidia's DLSS.

FSR is coming as soon as June 22, and will be able to upscale the resolution of lower resolution images by using an AI to make images appear at a higher resolution, without the need for added performance. AMD has also stated that since FSR is open-source, it can run on Nvidia's line of graphic cards.

FSR is expected to feature four usable modes: Ultra Quality, Quality, Balanced, and Performance, where Ultra Quality and Quality do what they say on the tin and focus on image quality, whereas the latter two instead favour device performance by working to increase frame rates.

This was all revealed during AMD's keynote at Computex 2021, where it was also revealed that Tesla Model S and X will now support AMD chips, allowing for PS5 and Xbox Series levels of graphics and performance in the vehicles.

You can watch the full keynote over here.