AMD to introduce the world to the Radeon RX 9000 Series at the end of the month

Nvidia presented and launched its RTX 5000 Series GPUs last month and did so with a keynote that revealed the various different models and also when it expects to see them arrive in stores around the world. This reveal then led many to wonder when AMD would present its GPU counterparts and now we know exactly this.

AMD's VP and GM of Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs, David McAfee, has taken to X to affirm that a show will be hosted on February 28 at 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET. This will include the "reveal of the next-gen AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series," which will then start arriving in stores from early March.

This announcement has seemingly had a knock-on effect for Nvidia, as the technology giant has decided to slightly delay the launch of its RTX 5070 GPUs, pushing them from late February until March 5 now. The RTX 5070 Ti will still launch on February 20.