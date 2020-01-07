AMD takes aim at Intel with high-end and laptop processors

A 7nm broadside has been fired by AMD, which has used CES 2020 to both launch new products, but also send out a detailed press release that makes it very clear that AMD is going for the throat of Intel, moving in on the Laptop CPU (we have already noticed several gaming laptops sporting AMD CPUs instead of the usual Intel chips) and the high-end desktop (HEDT) markets, both of which have seen extremely heavy Intel dominance over the last five years.

First up is the 64 core, 128 thread Threadripper 3990X that is available starting February, and comes at 2.9 GHz base clock, and can be boosted to 4.3 GHz, with 280-watt TDP.

The Ryzen Mobile 4000 series is the 7nm mobile CPU series. It will feature up to eight cores and 16 threads, combined with a new Vega graphics engine, which is also based on 7nm technology. Battery life should be improved by as much as 20% compared with the Intel i7-1065G7. While the 4000 series goes as low as a 12-watt TDP model, the H series designed for gaming goes all the way to 45-watt power consummation, with a 54-watt target for peak power. The Ryzen 7 4800H has a clock of 2.9/4.2 GHz and is a direct competitor to the i7-9700K, according to AMD.

Oh, and a $279 Radeon RX 5600XT, described by company marketing as perfect for 1080p gaming, is also going to land soon, yet again featuring 7nm architecture and a PCIe 4.0 interface.

We have been waiting for a very long time for a less dominant Intel and for AMD to get to the point when it's ready for war - it seems as though we've we got what we wanted.