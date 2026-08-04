AMD set to join Nvidia with GPU price hikes this month

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Another month, another round of headlines about all things tech getting more expensive. If you've thought about turning to a gaming PC after seeing Xbox's prices rise by more than 30%, you may want to think again. At the end of last week, we saw Nvidia was raising its GPU prices across the board, and now it seems that AMD, the creator of Radeon graphics cards, is set to do the same.

According to industry analyst Harukaze5719 (via PC Gamer), AMD has let its manufacturers know that a price increase is expected to hit all of its GPUs this month. We're not sure exactly when the price hike is going to come into effect, but costs are expected to go up by "at least 10%".

This price increase is expected to hit partners first. While that doesn't necessarily mean the cost increase will hit consumers as well, there is little to no reason a company would eat the additional costs impressed upon them.

So, whether you game on PC or on console, and are looking for an upgrade, you're going to have to shell out a lot more cash than you would have done a couple of years ago. From crypto mining to AI crises, GPU prices simply can't catch a break.