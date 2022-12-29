AMD Ryzen Non-X CPUs Prices Revealed Early

HQ

AMD's 7th-gen Ryzen, non-X CPUs have leaked early. After they were meant to be announced at the upcoming CES event in early January 2023, some slides have shown us the prices for the new hardware as well as confirming some of the features we should see at CES.

Moreover, this leak, which is from VideoCardz.com, has also shown us when this new hardware could be ready to ship. From the leak, the AMD Ryzen 7 CPUs will be ready to ship from the 10th of January as well.

From the leak, it not only looks as though these latest non-X CPUs will be faster than previous generations by a considerable amount, without costing too much either. A short breakdown of the prices and specs can be found below:



RYZEN 5 7600



6-Core, 12-Thread, 5.1GHz, 38MB Cache, 65W TDP - $229



RYZEN 7 7700



8-Core, 16-Thread, 5.3GHz, 40MB Cache, 65W TDP - $329



RYZEN 9 7900



12-Core, 24-Thread, 5.4GHz, 76MB Cache, 65W TDP - $429



Even with this leak, we'll still have to wait until January before any of this information is officially confirmed.