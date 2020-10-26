English
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X beats Intel i9 10900K on single core performance

The updated PassMark CPU leaderboard shows that AMD has an edge over Intel.

According to the newly updated PassMark CPU leaderboard. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU comes in at 3.495 points and $299, beating the $550 Intel i9 10900K with 3.176, a more than 10% increase.

If this is anything to go by, we are in for a fantastic time with AMD, which is great for those that cannot always afford the most expensive offerings from Intel or AMD.

This stat line is pretty impressive for a Zen3 based CPU with just 6 cores, 12 threads, a base clock of 3.7 GHZ, and a Turbo frequency for 4.7 Ghz. Especially since this is on a 65 watt TDP.

