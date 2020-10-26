AMD Ryzen 5 5600X beats Intel i9 10900K on single core performance

You're watching Advertisements

According to the newly updated PassMark CPU leaderboard. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU comes in at 3.495 points and $299, beating the $550 Intel i9 10900K with 3.176, a more than 10% increase.

If this is anything to go by, we are in for a fantastic time with AMD, which is great for those that cannot always afford the most expensive offerings from Intel or AMD.

This stat line is pretty impressive for a Zen3 based CPU with just 6 cores, 12 threads, a base clock of 3.7 GHZ, and a Turbo frequency for 4.7 Ghz. Especially since this is on a 65 watt TDP.