AMD Ryzen 4000 series specs leaked

Thanks to an inside source at AMD, Igor's Lab has managed to get their hands on power and thermal data for the upcoming Ryzen 4000 APU series, which will still run on an AM4 socket.

It's called Renoir, and is based on the 4000H and 4000U series. While pointing out that it's an engineering sample, it will most likely not differ all that much from the final product. In true AMD fashion, it seems that the midrange and budget systems benefit performance-wise, although one could argue that AMD has way too many SKUs as it is already.

The Ryzen 4000 APU will combine a Zen2 CPU and Vega GPU, featuring either 4, 6 or 8 Cores with 6,7 or 8 Computing Units. Surprisingly enough, the frequency of both the CPU and GPU is higher than expected with an 8-core turbo clock listed as 4.35 GHz.