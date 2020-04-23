AMD Ryzen 3 expands with new processors and motherboard

After the successful introduction of the Ryzen 3 series, and the PCIe 4.0 standard, AMD has now revealed not only a number of more budget-friendly CPU's but also a new B550 motherboard platform to support them.

Ryzen 3 3100 and 3300X both offer 4 cores at 8 threads, with a boost/base frequency of 3.8/4.3 GHz and 3.9/3.6 GHz, costing 99/120 USD, with expected availability in May. Both offer an 18 MB cache.

In a press release sent to Gamereactor, AMD states that

"Games and applications are becoming more and more demanding, and with this, users are demanding more from their PCs. AMD is committed to providing solutions that meet and exceed those demands for all levels of computing. With the addition of these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors, we are continuing this commitment with our mainstream gaming customers. We've taken performance up a level, doubling the processing threads of our Ryzen 3 processors to propel gaming and multitasking experiences to new heights."

- Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit

The B550 Motherboard will bring the PCIe 4.0 to what is called "mainstream" motherboards, available from June 16 from select partners such as and ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Colorful, GIGABYTE, and MSI, providing twice the speed of the B450 platform.

These products are aimed at both gamers are content creators that need high-level multicore performance, but have constraints on budget and/or thermals. The CPU's ship with Wraith Stealth coolers.