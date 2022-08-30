Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

AMD reveals 4 CPU's in the new 5nm Ryzen 7000 series

Good pricing, and a huge leap in performance.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Zen 4 is the platform on which the new Ryzen 7000 series of gaming is based on, and AMD has revealed the $299, 6-core 7600X, the $399, 8-core 7700X, the $549, 12-core 7900X and the $699, 16 7950X CPUs that fit into this section of its portfolio.

It uses the new AM5 socket with X670 chipset, with DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support, with several memory manufactures supporting new specific memory kits. AMD has now made a standard for their chipset naming:

AMD reveals 4 CPU's in the new 5nm Ryzen 7000 series


  • AMD X670 Extreme: Most connectivity, extreme overclocking capabilities. PCIe 5.0 for graphics and storage

  • AMD X670: Supporting enthusiast overclocking, PCIe 5.0 for storage and optional graphics support

  • AMD B650E: For performance users, PCIe 5.0 storage and optional graphics support

  • AMD B650: For mainstream users with DDR5 memory and optional PCIe 5.0 support

IPC has increased 13%, and max boost clock is at best case 5.7GHz. Compared with previous 5000 series, single core performance has gone up 29%.

For most gamers, while the 7950 has the most performance, The Ryzen 7900X with its 12 cores, $549 price tag, only 100 Mhz lower boost clock, but 200 Mhz higher base clock seems to be just perfect, and as both have a 170W TDP, you need some serious cooling either way.

Pricing seems to be identical to the existing 5000 series, with launch planned for September 27th.

AMD reveals 4 CPU's in the new 5nm Ryzen 7000 series
AMD reveals 4 CPU's in the new 5nm Ryzen 7000 series


Loading next content