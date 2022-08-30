AMD reveals 4 CPU's in the new 5nm Ryzen 7000 series

HQ

Zen 4 is the platform on which the new Ryzen 7000 series of gaming is based on, and AMD has revealed the $299, 6-core 7600X, the $399, 8-core 7700X, the $549, 12-core 7900X and the $699, 16 7950X CPUs that fit into this section of its portfolio.

It uses the new AM5 socket with X670 chipset, with DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support, with several memory manufactures supporting new specific memory kits. AMD has now made a standard for their chipset naming:



AMD X670 Extreme: Most connectivity, extreme overclocking capabilities. PCIe 5.0 for graphics and storage



AMD X670: Supporting enthusiast overclocking, PCIe 5.0 for storage and optional graphics support



AMD B650E: For performance users, PCIe 5.0 storage and optional graphics support



AMD B650: For mainstream users with DDR5 memory and optional PCIe 5.0 support



IPC has increased 13%, and max boost clock is at best case 5.7GHz. Compared with previous 5000 series, single core performance has gone up 29%.

For most gamers, while the 7950 has the most performance, The Ryzen 7900X with its 12 cores, $549 price tag, only 100 Mhz lower boost clock, but 200 Mhz higher base clock seems to be just perfect, and as both have a 170W TDP, you need some serious cooling either way.

Pricing seems to be identical to the existing 5000 series, with launch planned for September 27th.