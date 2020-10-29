AMD Radeon RX6000 graphics cards are here

You're watching Advertisements

The launch of AMD's new graphics cards has finally happened, and what we get is not only the release of AMD's RDNA2 architecture, but also a massive increase in performance-per-watt, and something that can match Nvidia's Flagship models, while being less expensive.

Three cards were revealed. The RX6800, RX 6800XT and 6900XT.

All cards use PCIe 4.0, have 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and use AMD's new Infinity Cache, 256bit memory bus, with 128MB on-die cache to help reduce data latency and reduce power consumption as well.

It uses 2x8pin connectors, supports DirectX 12 Ultima, and DirectX Raytracing (DXR), and has a new FidelityFX option bringing; shadow, reflections and lightning effects that can be added in to games free of charges.

Their new trick up the sleeve is the AMD Smart Access Memory, enabling users with 5000 series CPUs, B550 and X570 Motherboards, and RX 6000 graphics cards a synergising effect, with up to 13% higher performance if the RX 6000 one-click overlocking feature - Rage Mode - is on.

Variable Rate Shading is also a part of the package with DirectX 12 Ultimate, meaning that shading rate can now be different, depending on needs in each image rendered, giving higher performance, with no loss of visual detail.

The 6800, 6800XT and 6900XT have the following specs:

Price: $579/ $649/ $999

Compute units: 60/72/80

Game Clock: 1815/2015/2015

Boost Clock: 2105/2250/2250

More interestingly, some games for consoles, will also be built on RDNA2, and thus should be easier to convert between platforms

"DIRT 5 runs on the [same] RDNA 2 technology that powers the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, we're really excited that this technology is now coming to PC...when we come to developing on it, it means our resources aren't stretched doing three different things. Instead, they're working on one thing, and it means you get the highest graphical fidelity and the best framerates possible across all three platforms," said Robert Karp, Development Director at Codemasters.

