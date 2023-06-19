Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT variants have been spotted online

By the looks of it the new card will have 16GB of VRAM.

HQ

ASRock has registered a pair of AMD graphics card models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), which appears to confirm the naming and existence of these anticipated graphics cards.

According to the registering as well, we can guess that the 7800 XT will have 16GB of VRAM, which might just be enough to run The Lord of the Rings: Gollum on Medium settings.

Jokes aside, we don't have confirmed specifications yet on these cards, nor any release date as when we could be seeing them. With AMD only having launched the RX 7900 XTX, 7900 XT, and 7600 at the time of writing, we are awaiting some more cards from the red team, but it seems that an RX 7800 XT isn't far off by the looks of things.



