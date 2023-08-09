AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT specs confirmed

HQ

While we've not yet had official confirmation of the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT or 7800 XT, we have been learning more about the upcoming GPUs thanks to listings being leaked early. The latest such leak comes to us from ASRock (thanks, VideoCardz) and gives us a look at the 7700 XT's specs.

The 7700 XT will reportedly have 12GB of VRAM, which is important considering the increased demand from modern titles. It'll have a 192-bit memory bus, 19.5 Gbps bandwidth, and 468 GB/s board power.

The expected launch date of both of these cards is September, where we'll likely find more about the pricing and extra details. For the RX 7700 XT to compete with Nvidia's cards, we'd be expecting it to fall somewhere near the price range of the 4060, or perhaps somewhere even lower.