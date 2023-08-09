Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT specs confirmed

A new listing taken from ASRock gives us some new data on the unconfirmed card.

While we've not yet had official confirmation of the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT or 7800 XT, we have been learning more about the upcoming GPUs thanks to listings being leaked early. The latest such leak comes to us from ASRock (thanks, VideoCardz) and gives us a look at the 7700 XT's specs.

The 7700 XT will reportedly have 12GB of VRAM, which is important considering the increased demand from modern titles. It'll have a 192-bit memory bus, 19.5 Gbps bandwidth, and 468 GB/s board power.

The expected launch date of both of these cards is September, where we'll likely find more about the pricing and extra details. For the RX 7700 XT to compete with Nvidia's cards, we'd be expecting it to fall somewhere near the price range of the 4060, or perhaps somewhere even lower.

