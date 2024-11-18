AMD pushes Intel out of Amazon's top 10 best-selling processors

HQ

For a long time, PC processors were basically synonymous with Intel, but over the last decade or so AMD has been steadily eating into their market share and for the last few years has been the obvious choice when people buy a new computer.

This is the result of a series of questionable decisions from Intel and products that cost more than they delivered. In the last year they have talked about trying to regain the initiative, but the fact is that they seem to be falling behind even further. Wccftech now notes a remarkable proof of how tough the situation is for Intel, as there is no longer a single Intel processor among the ten best sellers on Amazon.com.

In fact, the first processor (Intel Core i5-13600KF) from the blue team is only found in 13th place on the top list. The crisis is said to be at its worst in Europe and according to TechEpiphanyYT, AMD now has a market share of just under 95% when it comes to standalone processor purchases from the German retailer Mindfactory.