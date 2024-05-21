English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

AMD publishes simple guide to make your own GPT chatbot

An AI chatbot can be accessed even without the internet for added security.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

AMD has long played around with Large Language Model AI Chatbot, including the use of Retrieval Augmented Generation, something coders may find very interesting. For security reasons, the program can be run 100% locally without internet, thus ensuring data privacy.

AMD has published small guide to the LLM, and also how to enable Retrieval Augumented Generation.

For those that want to dabble in having an AI coding assistant, AMD can also be of assistance - pun intended.

It's important to note that it requires at least an AMD graphics card or AMD CPU, and was provided to Gamereactor in relation to demonstrating AMD performance versus a specific competing product.

AMD publishes simple guide to make your own GPT chatbot


Loading next content