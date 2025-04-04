AMD now controls almost 80% of the consumer CPU market in the US

HQ

For many, many years it was almost a given that a PC would contain an Intel processor. Ever since the Pentium was released in the mid-90s, the company has dominated the market in an almost crushing way, charging good money for new processors with fairly minor upgrades.

But somewhere along the way, they seemingly got a little too comfortable, and AMD started to catch up and eventually overtook them a couple of years ago. A proof of how well things worked out for AMD comes from TechEpiphany (via Wccftech) which reveals that Intel's market share of new consumer processors in the US during March is now down to 21.26% while AMD boasts 78.74%. The figures are based on Amazon sales numbers, which is by far the country's largest retailer.

Of course, we don't know if Intel will manage to come back, but they have new interesting models. Except, so does AMD. Hopefully, the competition can lead to slightly lower prices, which wouldn't hurt at all following the recent slate of increases across the board, which is also likely to be exacerbated by the incoming tariff war.