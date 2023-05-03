AMD launching new 7000 series GPUs this quarter

HQ

AMD has confirmed that we will see the launch of new, mainstream Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards this quarter.

This information comes from AMD's recent financial earnings call, which gave us a bunch of other information about the company's Q1 2023 revenue as well. We weren't told which GPUs would be brought to the market by the end of this quarter, but considering AMD's confirmation of "mainstream" cards, and the recent leaks of the RX 7600 and potentially 7700 appearing at Computex later this month, it's likely those cards are the ones we'll be seeing.

Right now, the only AMD RDNA 3 cards available are the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT, which is great for those looking to spend large amounts of money on their GPUs, but for the audience on a budget, the only option is to stick with the older 6000 series. By the looks of things, though, we'll have more options soon enough.