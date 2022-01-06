Cookies

Featured: CES 2022 Coverage

AMD launches Zen4 Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 3D V-cache

The AM5 platform was also shown.

HQ

The desktop CPU has 100MB combined cache, 8 cores and 16 threads and is based on the 5nm Zen4 architecture, and will come to market in second half of 2022. With this, the new AM5 platform will also see first light.

AMD calls it "the world's fastest gaming processer" and had a presentation that showed it outmatching even the Intel 12900K while maintaining a claimed 105 watt TDP. The 3D V-cache has long been hinted at, and could potentially give AMD a market leader position for years to come if their claims are true.



