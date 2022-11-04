AMD launches surprisingly cheap and efficient highend 8K 165Hz RX 7000 series graphics cards

Let's simply outline the facts from yesterday's presentation.
Flagship model RX7900XTX priced at $999, RX7000XT is $899 and launching December 13th.
Uses the standard 8-pin power connector instead of the 12VHPWR connector used by the Nvidia RTX 40 series that has been causing melting and fires lately for some users.
Wattage is rated at 355/300 so only two PSU connectors are needed.
Performance gain from RX6000 series is up to 1.7x, and AI performance is 2.7x.
Instead of using one GPU chip, a chiplet design is is used with three chiplet, each fulfilling a specialist role.
Combined 5 and 6nm process nodes are used, giving 54% efficiency gain over RDNA2.
Internal interconnects work at 5.3 TB/s, up to 96 compute units and 24 GB of GDDR6 memory is used.
Supports 4K 480Hz / 8K 165Hz via DisplayPort 2.1. AMD showed Assassin's Creed Valhalla running at 96 FPS in 8K.
Supports the new Radiance Engine with 68 million colours, simultaneous encode/decode of 8K60 HEVC and AV1 encoding.
FSR (Fidelity Super Resolution upscaling) 2.2 coming soon, FSR 3 to come next year.
One click optimiser, booster, latency reduction and upscaling in AMD HYPR-RX.
Multiple Games including Ubisoft's upcoming Star Wars game are optimised for RDNA3 graphics.
We are very excited!