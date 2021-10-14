AMD launches Radeon RX6600

HQ

The RDNA2 platform has shown a remarkable ability to scale, and with the newest addition, the non-XT version of the RX6600, AMD takes it another step down. The new GPU chip is called 23 XL, which makes it almost identical, but slightly scaled back compared with the Navi 23 XT used in the RX600XT.

While the Infinity Cache is kept at 32MB, the core count is reduced by 256 to 1792. The Gameclock and boost clock is lowered to 2044Mhz/5491Mhz, most likely to help reduce power use, which is down to 132 Watt. The Memory Clock is slightly reduced to 14 Gbps, which helps downscale the Bandwidth from 256 GB/s to 224 GB/s. However, the 128-bit interface and the GDDR6 RAM is identical.

There are 28 Ray Accelerators and 112 Texture Units. Power connection is done via one 8-pin plug, and connections are the standard DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC and HDMI 2.1.

Pricing is set to 470 Euro with the XT version starting at 485 Euro depending on local retailers.

As its just scaled down, there is full on AMD support, being it Smart Access Memory, FreeSync or FidelityFX.

As with the RX6600XT, no AMD branded cards are available, only 3rd party will make the cards.