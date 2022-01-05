AMD launches new RX 6000S graphics cards for laptops

HQ

AMD is stepping up the mobile GPU game with AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT, Radeon RX 6650M XT, Radeon RX 6650M, Radeon RX 6500M and Radeon RX 6300M mobile graphics, on top of the high-end for ultra book format AMD Radeon RX 6800S, Radeon RX 6700S and Radeon RX 6600S.

All are based on RDNA architecture, with Ray Tracing support, and power efficient graphics with AMD FidelityFX Upscaling available in anything from the Alienware M17 R5 high-end gaming laptop, to ultra-portable thin laptops, and will be launching, depending on model, from February.

There is full support for Infinity Cache with GDDR6 memory, Windows 11 support, and DirectX 12 Ultimate. At the same time, AMD Adrenalin will be updated next month with significant performance improvements.

"More developers are taking advantage of new and exciting features to create incredible life-like visuals, requiring new levels of graphics horsepower," said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager of the Graphics Business Unit at AMD. "It's our goal to ensure as many gamers as possible enjoy these games as developers intended. We're excited to introduce a new arsenal of graphics products and technologies so anyone can enjoy today's stunning games as they're meant to be experienced, whether on the desktop or on the go."