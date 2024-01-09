AMD launches new "old" CPU's and 8000G series with an NPU

HQ

In a rather surprising move, AMD launched both an 8000 Series and new 5000 Series desktop CPUss.

The confusingly named 8000G Series is built on the modern Zen 4 architecture, but is using a lot less cores. It comes in four flavours ranging from 8 down to 4 cores, with double the number of threads. The top model 8700G gives you 8C/16T, 5.1 Ghz boost, and costs $329. The entry-level 8300G has 4C/8T, boosts to 4.9 Ghz, and while the price is not known yet, the model above and below the 8700G, the 8500G, is priced at $179.

The two largest models both have and NPU, and all four are clearly aimed at efficiency and minimal power draw as they are all rated at 65 watts.

The new 5000 Series CPUs are extending the life of the AM4 platform, also with new models, two 8-core models, two 6-core models, Ryzen 7 5700X3D, Ryzen 5 5700, Ryzen 5 5600GT, and Ryzen 5 5500GT, with the most powerful model rated at 105 watt TDP and $249, while the entry level model is just $125.

The CPU market just got a lot more complicated, but also a lot more competitive.