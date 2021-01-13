AMD launches new laptop CPU's, outperforming all competition

You're watching Advertisements

Up to 4.8Ghz, 8 cores and 16 threads is what you can get from the 13 different AMD 5000 series laptop CPU's, all based on the Zen 3 architecture. Well, almost, three of the U series is actually Zen 2.

It's split in to two sub-versions, the H series which is for performance, and the U version that has focus on battery life. HX is the ultra performance versions, with the HS being made for high performance but slim design laptops.

The Ryzen 9 5980HX has a 17% increased multithreaded, and 23% increased single threaded performance over last generation. The highly mobile U series topmodel, Ryzen 7 5800U has improvements over previous generation with 16% on single thread performance, and 14% in multi thread performance, with battery life claimed to hit 17.5 hours in general use, and 21 hours of movie playback.

"As the world continues to embrace a flexible, remote lifestyle, ASUS is constantly innovating to bring consumers the products they need to stay connected no matter where in the world they are gaming, streaming or working, ASUS is also pleased to continue to work with AMD to deliver cutting-edge innovations to raise the bar of gaming performance for mobile and gaming users everywhere," said Eric Chen, corporate senior vice president at ASUS.