AMD launches new entry-level desktop GPUs that you can actually afford

Starting at $199 for the RX6500XT and price TBA for the RX6400XT, it looks like AMD has listened to the consumers and what they want to spend their hard earned cash on.

The RX6500XT only needs a 6 pin power connector, but brings 16 compute units and a 305 GB/S bandwidth, 2610Mhz Gameclock and 5GB GDDR6 to the frontline. AMD promises 78 FPS in Halo Infinite, 104 FPS in Fortnite and 105 FPS in Back 4 Blood, all in 1080p as this is the target resolution for these cards. It offers 1024 stream processors, a 107 watt power consumption, 64 texture units, 32 ROPs and 5.4 billion transistors if you want to count them all. The main thing you miss out in is AV1 encoding, but you still get DisplayPort 1.4 DSC, HDMI 2.1 VRR and FRL and a decent 2 unit size.

The RX6500XT will be available from 3rd party vendors like Asrock, Asus, MSI and Gigabyte from January 19th, with RX6400XT coming a bit later. The RX6500XT is meant for consumers, while the RX6400XT is more aimed at prebuilt systems.