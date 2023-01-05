AMD launches cheap non-X CPUs with lower power consumption

HQ

AMD's 7000 CPU series launched last year with focus on efficiency and high bang-for-the-buck ratio, but many wanted their included cooler back, and even more power efficient, and most likely, cheaper processors overall.

AMD has now launched the 65 Watt TDP non-X version in form of the 7900, 7700 and 7600 CPUs. They all come with a Wraith Prism cooler included in the box - which is actually a pretty decent stock cooler, and while the boost clock has been reduced slightly, the lower TDP has been achieved by lowering the base clock a lot more, up to a full GHz in case of the 7900.

They are available next week, on the 10th of February, and AMD has been kind enough to actually let us know the prices in advance (see below), with them being just as many tech media had predicted. For comparison, the X models were 549/399/200 USD at launch.

Now we just need motherboards that are also affordable.