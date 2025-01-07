AMD launches array of new CPUs for desktop, laptop and mobile gaming

HQ

While many had high hopes for a new 8000 Series graphics card presentation, we instead got rumours of renaming when the new RDNA 4 cards launch, but the only real information from AMD was that it would come later and that for now we are to wait. The expected 9000 Series, while not stated outright, is expected not to compete at ultra-flagship level this generation, which is too bad as the RX 7900 XTX is a fantastic graphics card.

We instead got a number of new CPU launches, with an extension of the 3XD family being the most interesting for gamers. The Zen 5-based AMD Ryzen 9950 X3D and 9900 X3D is, as the name suggests, X3D cached versions of the 9950X and 9900X CPUs. That means that a 144/140 MB cache has been placed under the Core Complex Die, which also helps cooling.

The 9950 X3D has 16 Cores/32 Threads, and boosts up to to 5.7 GHz while consuming 170 W, and the 9900 X3D gives you 12 Cores/24 Threads and up to 5.5 GHz at a 120 W power draw.

On the Laptop side, three new CPUs were revealed, with the AMD Ryzen 9 9955H X3D being the most hardcore, and also featuring 144 MB 3D V-cache, 15 Cores and 32 Threads, and up to 5.4 Ghz boost clock - along with a Radeon 610M integrated graphics unit. Unlike the other products, these should come in Q2, with everything else being Q1.

For handheld, AMD Z2 processors based on the Zen 5 platform were announced, with the extreme edition using 8 Cores/16 Threads, 5 Ghz boost clock, and using RDNA 3.5 with 16 Graphics Cores.