AMD keynote delivered AI for low-power devices and a new Ryzen CPU for gaming and a tad more

In case your bank account is still alive after having purchased new high-speed DDR5 memory, AMD has now come to take away your last money.

In a very interesting, but also very AI Hardware focused keynote, AMD came with a single product, the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, claimed to be the fastest gaming CPU.

As the name suggests, it uses a 104MB 3D V-Cache, has 8 cores, boosts to 5.6Ghz, and has a TDP of just 120 Watt. It will launch this quarter and retail pricing is unknown, but anything from $500-$530 is expected by most.

AMD's software for gaming has undergone some updates and changes recently, and is now FSR Redstone, no, not AI driven, but Machine Learning based, and available on all AMD RDNA 4 based GPUs. It's still available in most AAA titles, and is very focused on limiting the load on your system, while still delivering great visuals.

There is FSR upscaling, which is a much better name than "AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4"), which renders at a lower resolution and reconstructs the image in a higher resolution, FSR Frame Generation, that predicts and gives you more frame, FSR Ray Regeneration that promises noise-free images with restored ray-traced light, and FSR Radiance Caching that does the illumination by learning and predicting how light functions in your game.