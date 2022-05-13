AMD is working on the next generation chip

HQ

The new generation of consoles have been here for a while and thus it's not "next" anymore. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S came out by the end of 2020 and are now 2 years old, although their presence is not so notorious due to the problems to ship components and machines worldwide. Despite all this, a difficult start doesn't seem to slow down the innovation in the field of hardware, and less so at AMD.

The manufacturer responsible of the central chips of both consoles is currently working on the next generation, the one that will come after the current gen headed by PS5 and XSX|S. The company has confirmed it in a job offer published on LinkedInwith the next message:

"The team behind the chip powering XBOX, PlayStation and the latest RDNA-family graphics chip is hiring for its Markham location in Canada for the next-generation chip development project!"

They are looking for a System-on-Chip Verification Engineer who "will be part of a team working on the next generation of a complex SOC design" and will be performing duties related with functional, power, and performance aspects of the chip.

It may be early to talk about the next generation of consoles or hardware, but this is part of every platform's natural process. The Xbox Series X development started in 2016, three years after the release of the Xbox One. The timing fits, so it is to be expected that this job offer is going to be directly related with the future PlayStation and Xbox consoles, their next generation, and not with revisions.