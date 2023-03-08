AMD is discounting the RX 7900 XT

HQ

Graphics card prices haven't exactly been the most attractive thing about them for some time now. With over $1000 being needed for an RTX 4080, it's clear to see why people are sticking with their older cards.

AMD is also a sinner here, but it is working on cutting the price of its RX 7900 XT. As reported by PC Gamer, now the premium card will be sold for £799 at many retailers.

Considering the power jump from the AMD 6950 XT to the 7900 XT, it's nice to see the premium card get a discount, meaning it'll become available for more people. It's still by no means a bargain, but hopefully this is a good sign of things to come.

Have you purchased a new graphics card? Would you consider buying the 7900 XT?