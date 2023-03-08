Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

AMD is discounting the RX 7900 XT

The price cut is to match the RTX 4070 Ti.

Graphics card prices haven't exactly been the most attractive thing about them for some time now. With over $1000 being needed for an RTX 4080, it's clear to see why people are sticking with their older cards.

AMD is also a sinner here, but it is working on cutting the price of its RX 7900 XT. As reported by PC Gamer, now the premium card will be sold for £799 at many retailers.

Considering the power jump from the AMD 6950 XT to the 7900 XT, it's nice to see the premium card get a discount, meaning it'll become available for more people. It's still by no means a bargain, but hopefully this is a good sign of things to come.

Have you purchased a new graphics card? Would you consider buying the 7900 XT?

