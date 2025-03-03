AMD introduces the world to RDNA 4 architecture with the reveal of the Radeon RX 9000 Series

HQ

Nvidia reignited the arms race for graphical power in January when the technology giant lifted the curtain on the RTX 5000 Series of cards. We've been waiting for AMD to follow suit and snap back, and recently that is precisely what happened.

At a reveal event that took place in Santa Clara, California, AMD showed the world the Radeon RX 9000 Series of cards, which operate and run on the RDNA 4 architecture. To begin with, two cards have been announced, with these known as the Radeon RX 9070 XT and the Radeon RX 9070, and as per how these two cards differ, their specs are below.

Radeon RX 9070 XT



Compute units: 64



GDDR6: 16 GB



Game clock (GHz): 2.4



Boost clock (GHz): Up to 3.0



Memory interface: 256-bit



Infinity cache: 64 MB



TBP: 304W



Price: $599



Radeon RX 9070



Compute units: 56



GDDR6: 16 GB



Game clock (GHz): 2.1



Boost clock (GHz): Up to 2.5



Memory interface: 256-bit



Infinity cache: 64 MB



TBP: 220W



Price: $549



These cards will offer improved Ray-Tracing over their predecessors, even more artificial intelligence elements, FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 technology that will work with over 30 games at debut, and support for DisplayPort 2.1a and HDMI 2.1b connections meaning you can get resolutions and frame rates up to 8K/144Hz.

The two cards will debut this week from March 6.