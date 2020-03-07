AMD has revealed CPU and Ray Tracing GPU roadmap

We knew it would come, but the 7nm Zen3 and 5 nm Zen4, amongst many other platforms, have now been both outlined and dated. 2021 will see the next-gen 7nm Zen3, while the 5nm Zen4 is set for 2022.

We know now that 3D Chiplet stacking will be used instead of just improving on the existing platform, but it will mean a long waiting period between generations of chips. That is hardly a problem for AMD, pointing out it had shipped over 260 million Zen cores, since the release of the first-gen Ryzen processors.

So, in a year the CPU war will be increased even further - let's see if Intel can catch up.

For GPU, AMD revealed RDNA2, a performance per watt improvement with Ray Tracing, while an RDNA3 platform is just named as "Advanced Node".

AMD also went on an explanation of the future of the EPYC platform, and that the GPU range will be split into CDNA for pro/enterprise use, while RDNA will continue to be the consumer (gamer) range. But we are getting 3rd gen AMD Epyc CPU late 2020.

The future will not be less interesting.