AMD GPUs continue a 10-week sales lead over Nvidia

AMD Radeon graphics cards are currently enjoying a 10-week sales lead over their Nvidia counterparts in Germany.

As data from TechEpiphany shows, at the German retailer Mindfactory PC owners are going for the more affordable Radeon cards and ditching the green team.

This could be due to a multitude of reasons, but it seems that as AMD is discounting the prices of its older models, this makes them more attractive to the average consumer, who doesn't care to spend the extra few hundred euros on RTX features.

Overall, it still seems like there's a drop in GPU sales at the German retailer, but this is likely again due to Nvidia costs being too high and AMD only having put out its two most powerful cards in its 7000 series.