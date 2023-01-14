AMD GPUs Are Dropping Like Flies

HQ

AMD drivers have not had the best reputations over the years, and it can put people off picking up one of the Radeon graphics cards. Now, some believe that the latest Adrenaline version has pushed Radeon 6800 and 6900 cards too far.

This is because, as spotted by Buildzoid and reported on by KrisFix, a YouTuber who fixes PCs, there have been a lot of broken 6800 and 6900 Radeon GPUs as of late that all suffer from cracked chips.

Once a chip is cracked, that's basically it for the GPU unfortunately. KrisFix notes in his video on the matter that around 80% of the cards he's seen come in for repair have all got the latest driver downloaded and are all suffering from the same issue of a cracked GPU.

There are other factors which could have caused this, such as the cards being ex-mining rigs which may have just pushed them over the edge, but it's still a concerning piece of news for anyone rocking a 6900 or 6800 in their build.