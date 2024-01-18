AMD declares total war with new GPU price cuts

HQ

While we had anticipated that AMD would do something to combat the launch of Nvidia's Super series card, usually by providing more performance and reduced prices to their non-Super brethren, AMD has stretched themselves to ensure that Nvidia doesn't get too comfortable as they have revealed price-cuts of around 30% on select models, these even including the new Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game.

These price-cuts - depending on your country and local retailer - affect both the 7900XTX and 7900XT by around 25%. This brings even the best AMD card down to around 1000 Euros, and the XT version at just over 900 Euros, judging by prices close to Gamereactor HQ. While it doesn't apply to all brands and models, it seems to cover all the major brands such as Asus, Gigabyte, Asrock, MSI and Sapphire.

These price cuts hit right in the middle of Nvidia's refresh-cycles, with RTX 4070 Ti Super coming next week, and the RTX 4080 Super the week after - but even with reduced Super prices, they are still vastly more expensive than the 7900 XTX, which beats its Nvidia competitors unless the performance of the Nvidia cards has been down-played.

It looks like the consumers are the winner for once, or at least can have their hopes up for a few weeks.