AMD debuts its new Radeon RX 6000 GPU models

AMD has unveiled its latest batch of the AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards family. Three models "refined for 2022" coming as part of the brand new 50 Series.

One of the new features of these new cards is their improved memory, now faster than before, as well as some firmware changes for a better performance. These new models are coming withe the names RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT. They will cost $1,099, $549 and $399, respectively, and will be available from today, May 10.

In terms of specs, the 6950 XT model comes with 16 GB, 80 CU and clocks working at 2100 MHz and with an effective 1793 GB/s bandwidth thanks to Infinity Cache. On the other side, the cheaper one, 6650 XT, has 8 GB, 32 CU and works at 2410 MHz with a 469 GB/s bandwidth.

AMD promises a really good performance per watt. During a preview showcase, the company gave a short demonstration using the most advanced GPU of this new fame, the RX 6950 XT, along with a Ryzen 7 5800X 3D CPU. At the highest graphics settings, we could see Ghostwire Tokyo running at 78 frames per second and Tiny Tina's Wonderland at 74 fps.