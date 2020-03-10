AMD CPUs made in last nine years vulnerable to hacking

Security flaws and vulnerabilities in hardware are in no way a new thing, but while we are used to hearing about Intel mistakes that are hard to fix, we'd heard less about AMD. Now, however, the company seems to have run into a problem of its own, after researchers at Graz University of Technology have found an exploit in the cache, and named it Take a Way, as it enables data leaks from AMD CPUs as old as Athlon 64 X2, and all current models.

Simply put, it takes a cache access booster and uses it to leak the content, letting someone with access monitor the system. On top of that there also is a way to use shared memory without the system knowing that the cache line has been invalidated.

It is categorised as a side-channel attack and can be done with JavaScipt in a browser, meaning that access to virtual machines or the like isn't even necessary. While not all data is available, its enough to access AES encryption keys.

AMD still hasn't responded to the researchers, despite being contacted back in August 2019.

While the research is funded by Intel, the research team has also found flaws in Intel platform.