AMD Computex presentation leaves Intel in the dust if correct

As always, it was CEO Dr. Lisa Su who presented most of the news. Here are the highlights.

New desktop CPU's

The 5mm Zen4 architecture is here, well, very shortly in the form of the 7000 series desktop processors. Higher clockspeeds, 5.5Ghz on certain models, double L2 cache per core, 15% increased single thread performance, all things that in demonstration was a 30% performance increase over the Intel i9 12900K in Blender. There is also a new I/O die that includes an RDNA 2 graphics Engine.

New socket AM5 motherboards

A new 1718 pin LGA design has been made, 170 watt TDP is the new black, with dual channel DDR5, new power infrastructure and a clear target of all-core performance. There are 24 PCIe 5.0 lanes, and a new E series subclass has been made, only on high-end chipsets and motherboards though:

X670 Extreme: Bringing the most connectivity and extreme overclocking capabilities with PCIe 5.0 support for two graphics slots and one storage slot

X670: Supporting enthusiast overclocking with PCIe 5.0 support on one storage slot with graphics support optional

B650: Designed for performance users with PCIe 5.0 storage support

New mobile processors

The Mendocino processors as they are currently known, are aimed at everyday users, and will have Zen 2 cores, and RDNA 2 based graphics, with focus being on battery life.

New performance laptop

A new Advantage badge will be found on carefully tuned products, using the new Smart Access Storage which is to implement the Smart Access Memory. It's a way of saying that AMD has been more closely involved than normally, and includes a number of gaming laptops, including the new Corsair laptop with integrated streaming command centre and Elgato Streaming Deck.