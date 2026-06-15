AMD claims that their entry-level Ryzen AI laptops are much better for gaming than the MacBook Neo

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AMD is pushing really hard in regards to how their entry-level Ryzen AI processors deliver better gaming and productivity performance than the MacBook Neo, as reported by Tweak Town.

Apple's MacBook Neo has been one of the most sought-after and recommended entry-level laptops for productivity, creator workloads and so on. AMD's latest Ryzen AI-powered laptops want to be better than a MacBook Neo.

AMD says that the affordable AMD Ryzen 5 240 and its integrated Radeon 760M graphics can run all 20 of the "Top 20 PC Games" natively, while the MacBook Neo can only run five. AMD adds "high frame rates" and "advanced graphics" as features of its Ryzen AI processors. But we need to remember, that the Radeon 760M struggles with a lot of modern games.

AMD also highlights the advantages that Ryzen AI devices have over the MacBook Neo, including expanded I/O ports, more storage and memory, and touchscreen support. But it needs to be said, that the big appeal for Apple's MacBook Neo is its $599 USD price point, build quality, display, and the macOS ecosystem.

We shall have to wait and see, whether the market agrees with AMD's bold claims.